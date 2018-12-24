NBA’s Christmas lineup headlined by LeBron vs. Warriors

There won’t be an NBA Finals rematch this year on Christmas. Not technically, at least. It’s LeBron James vs. the Golden State Warriors for the fourth straight Christmas Day, though James will be wearing a Los Angeles Lakers uniform this time.

It was a predictable matchup. It isn’t, however, a break from tradition.

There have been only nine NBA Finals rematches on Dec. 25.

James has played in five Finals rematches on Christmas, all since 2011: Miami vs. Dallas that year, Oklahoma City vs. Miami the following year, and Cleveland vs. Golden State in each of the last three seasons.

The other four rematches on the holiday: Orlando vs. Houston in 1995, Philadelphia vs. the Lakers in 2001, San Antonio vs. Detroit in 2005 and Boston vs. the Lakers in 2008.

So instead of a Cavs-Warriors rematch, getting Lakers vs. Warriors — for the first time in the LeBron LA era — makes perfect sense.

“Bron is Bron,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said. “They’re going to be tough, a tough matchup on Christmas Day, but we’re looking forward to it.”

He’s about to get his first look at how the Lakers measure up with the champs.

CHRISTMAS LINEUP

Tuesday’s schedule begins with Milwaukee at New York, followed by Oklahoma City at Houston, Philadelphia at Boston, the Lakers at the Warriors and then Portland at Utah. It’s the Bucks’ first Christmas game since 1977, which will end what was by far the league’s longest Dec. 25 drought. Utah hasn’t played on Christmas since 1997.

A look at each of the five games:

BUCKS AT KNICKS

Hats off to the schedule-makers, because there’s no way they could have known this Christmas game would be decked in animus. Giannis Antetokounmpo was peeved at New York forward Mario Hezonja — who dunked on him, stared him down and then stepped over him when the teams met on Dec. 1.

THUNDER AT ROCKETS

A rematch of a Christmas 2017 game, which the Thunder won 112-107. Oklahoma City is 6-2 on Christmas since the team moved there; when the franchise was in Seattle, it was 0-11 on the holiday. Rockets star Chris Paul will miss Christmas for the third straight year.

76ERS AT CELTICS

These are tempered, historic rivals, but they’ve met on Christmas previously only once — in 1961, when the 76ers were the Syracuse Nationals. Boston, which famously avoided home Christmas games forever (the Celtics played their first 30 such games away from Boston), will play at home on the holiday for the second consecutive season.

LAKERS AT WARRIORS

It’s the 20th consecutive Christmas appearance for the Lakers, and with James now in purple and gold, don’t expect that streak to end anytime soon. Warriors star Kevin Durant apparently loves playing on the holiday; he’s averaging 31.1 points in his eight previous Christmas games.

TRAIL BLAZERS AT JAZZ

Portland is 14-3 all-time on Christmas and could tie Miami (10-2) for the best overall winning percentage on the holiday if it beats the Jazz. Meanwhile, for Utah, it’s a chance for Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell to get his first — but almost certainly not his last — look at playing on Christmas.