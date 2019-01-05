Navy SEAL pleads not guilty to killing captured ISIS teen

SAN DIEGO | A decorated Navy SEAL pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of premeditated murder and other crimes in the death by stabbing of a teenage Islamic State prisoner in Iraq last year and the shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher will stand trial between Feb. 19 and March 1 before a jury that will be one-third enlisted personnel. Gallagher has been in jail since his arrest on Sept. 11, and a judge said he will determine next week whether the 19-year Navy veteran should be released in advance of the trial.

The case has received attention because of the seriousness of the allegations against an elite special warfare operator and because prosecutors’ case includes the accounts of fellow Navy SEALs, an extremely tight-knit group even by military standards.

At Friday’s arraignment, prosecutors turned over 1,700 pages of documents, including text messages they say show Gallagher trying to intimidate witnesses.

His attorney, Phil Stackhouse, dismissed them as “hearsay and double hearsay statements.” Stackhouse said his client is being falsely accused by disgruntled SEALs who are motivated to get rid of a demanding platoon leader.

Navy prosecutors have described, in detail, a highly trained fighter and medic going off the rails on his eighth deployment, indiscriminately shooting at Iraqi civilians and stabbing to death an Islamic State fighter, who had been taken into custody, estimated to be 15 years old, then posing with his corpse at his re-enlistment ceremony.

If convicted, Gallagher, who was awarded the Bronze Star twice, faces life in prison.

At a two-day preliminary hearing at the Navy base in November, investigators said Gallagher stabbed the teen in the neck and body with a knife after he was handed over to the SEALs in the Iraqi city of Mosul to be treated for wounds sustained by the Iraqi Army and its prisoners during an airstrike in May 2017.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent Joe Warpinski informed the court that a SEAL medic told him he believed he had just stabilized the teen when Gallagher “walked up without saying anything at all” and started stabbing him.

Afterward, prosecutors say he took photos of himself with the corpse, holding up his knife in one hand and propping up the body by holding the head with his other hand. He also posed with the body during his re-enlistment ceremony captured in the footage, Warpinski said.

Warpinski said that when another SEAL questioned Gallagher, he replied, “I was working on him, and he just died.” Gallagher’s attorney also indicated to the court that the teen died from injuries from the airstrike.