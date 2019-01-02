NASA: Icy object past Pluto looks like reddish snowman

LAUREL, Md. | A NASA spacecraft 4 billion miles from Earth produced its first close-up pictures Wednesday of the most distant celestial object ever explored, showing what looks like a reddish snowman.

Ultima Thule, as the small, icy object has been dubbed, consists of two fused-together spheres, one of them three times bigger than the other, extending about 21 miles in length.

NASA’s New Horizons, the spacecraft that fired back pictures of Pluto 3½ years ago, swept past the ancient, mysterious object early on New Year’s Day. It is a 1 billion miles beyond Pluto.

On Tuesday, based on early, fuzzy images shot the day before, scientists said Ultima Thule resembled a bowling pin. But when better, closer pictures arrived, a new consensus emerged Wednesday.

“The bowling pin is gone. It’s a snowman!” lead scientist Alan Stern informed the world from Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory , home to Mission Control. The bowling pin image is “so 2018,” joked Stern, who is with the Southwest Research Institute.

The team has named the bigger sphere Ultima and the smaller one Thule.

Scientist Jeff Moore of NASA’s Ames Research Center said the two spheres were created when icy, pebble-size pieces coalesced in space billions of years ago. Then the spheres slowly spiraled closer to each other until they gently touched — as slowly as parking a car here on Earth at just a mile or two per hour — and stuck together.

Despite the slender connection point, the two lobes are “soundly bound” together, according to Moore.

Scientists have learned that the object takes about 15 hours to make a full rotation. If it were spinning fast — say, one rotation every three or four hours — the two spheres would rip apart.

Stern noted that the team has received less than 1 percent of all the data stored aboard New Horizons. It will take nearly two years to get it all.

About the size of a city, Ultima Thule has a mottled appearance the color of dull brick, with brighter and darker regions. Both spheres are similarly red, while the barely perceptible neck connecting the two lobes is noticeably less red, probably because of particles falling down the steep slopes into that area.

So far, no moons or rings have been detected. And scientists said there were no obvious impact craters in the latest photos but a few apparent “divots” and suggestions of hills and ridges. But better images should yield definitive answers in the days and weeks ahead.