Mother charged in death of boy found in Denver storage unit

DENVER | A woman living in an Aurora hotel has been charged for the death of her 7-year-old son after the boy’s body was found in a storage unit, according to prosecutors.

Elisha Pankey was formally charged Monday with child abuse resulting in the death of Caden McWilliams and abuse of a corpse. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann called McWilliams’ death a “terrible tragedy.”

Authorities have not acknowledged when or how the boy died.

Pankey, 43, is being held in the Denver jail on $250,000 bond.

Pankey does not have a listed attorney, according to online court records. All case records have been sealed.

Police have not released any information about when the boy was determined to be missing. Denver police found his body on Dec. 23 after receiving information from the Aurora Police Department.

Pankey was charged with drug possession in Aurora on Dec. 22.

In an arrest affidavit filed against Pankey by Aurora Police, officials describe finding two pill bottles containing heroin with Pankey’s name on them in her Aurora hotel room.