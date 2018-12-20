Miller, Broncos aim to avoid back-to-back losing seasons

ENGLEWOOD | Broncos defensive star Von Miller quickly sacked any notion that there’s nothing left to play for in a season that’s gone off the rails.

Sure, the playoffs will have to wait for next season. But there’s winning the final two games to finish 8-8 and avoid back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1972. There’s also fellow pass rusher Bradley Chubb setting in on the NFL rookie sack record. Or undrafted rookie running back Phillip Lindsay needing nine yards to reach 1,000.

Miller insisted it won’t be difficult to find the prerequisite motivation.

“I really hate that question, when somebody asks you, ‘What are you playing for?'” said Miller, whose team visits Oakland (3-11) on Christmas Eve and finishes against the Los Angeles Chargers (11-3) at home on Dec. 30. “When I was a young kid, I never thought about the playoffs. I never thought about winning a Super Bowl. I just wanted to play the game I love. It’s no different now. … If you don’t feel like that, we’re in the wrong place. We have the wrong job title.”

The Broncos (6-8) were mathematically eliminated from the postseason last weekend on the heels of a 17-16 loss to Cleveland. Now, the big question looming over this team centers on this: Will coach Vance Joseph return next season?

Miller keeps his focus on the field.

“Where we are right now, there’s still a lot of stuff for us to play for,” Miller said.

Like Chubb breaking the NFL’s rookie mark for sacks since it became an official statistic in 1982. He’s got 12 this season and is still three away from overtaking the mark of Jevon Kearse, who had 14 1/2 in 1999 with Tennessee.

Being the season of giving, Miller might even give Chubb an early holiday gift to help him reach the milestone.

“I can get close to the sack, let him slip out of my hands,” Miller cracked.

Somehow, Chubb doesn’t quite buy that.

“I highly doubt that will happen because he’s got to get his, too,” said Chubb, the fifth overall pick out of North Carolina State.

Miller remains just two sacks away from 100 for his career. He’s already the Broncos’ all-time sacks leader, surpassing Simon Fletcher (97 ½ from 1985-95).

“I want to play the best I can to keep that attention over here by me to get Chubb a real one-on-one,” said Miller, who recently garnered his seventh Pro Bowl selection. “We all know what type of football player he is and what type of leader he is, but I love playing with cool and collected guys that get on the field and can hold their own. Bradley Chubb is definitely that.”