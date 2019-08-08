Mike Coffman sets fundraising record in Aurora mayoral race

AURORA | Mike Coffman, a candidate for Aurora mayor, has seemingly already broken a campaign finance record for the city, raising $439,640.

“Voters are excited to elect someone who can make a difference for the City of Aurora, and that’s Mike Coffman,” Aurora Ogg, Coffman’s campaign manager, said in a statement about the fundraising numbers. “As Mike details his plans to bring down the crime rate, improve our transportation system, and address housing affordability, his campaign will continue gaining momentum.”

While most historical campaign finance data is not available to the public on the city’s website, Aurora City Clerk Stephen Ruger said it does appear Coffman, who formerly represented Aurora in Congress, has set a record.

Not all candidates had filed their first campaign finance reports of this publishing. They are due to the city by 11:59 p.m., 90 days before election day.

Coffman boasts 770 total contributions, 95 percent of those coming from individuals. More than half were contributions of less than $100, according to Coffman’s campaign.

Many of those contributions seem to be from donors who live outside of Aurora, and won’t be able to vote for Coffman.

Coffman’s campaign has already reportedly spent $131,163.00, much of that appears to be for events and consulting.

This campaign cycle marks the first that candidates were required to file earnings and spending reports three months before election day. Aurora City Council members made that change in June. The new ordinance requires reports be filed at 90 days, 60 days, 30 days, 14 days and the Friday before election day. Another finance report is required 30 days after the election.

The Sentinel will have a full report of mayoral and city council campaign finance reports as they become available.