Michigan State says Engler resignation effective immediately

EAST LANSING, Mich. | Michigan State University ousted its interim president on Thursday, a full week ahead of his anticipated departure, as the school increased efforts to finally move beyond the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Its new temporary leader, Satish Udpa, is a high-ranking but low-profile university administrator and former engineering dean who was promoted Thursday until a permanent president is announced in June.

Unlike John Engler, the hard-nosed former governor known for a confrontational style with political opponents, the well-respected Udpa, 68, is expected to bring a softer tone in a caretaker role.

“We can’t continue to operate the way we have been for the past two years,” Udpa said a day after the board of trustees forced Engler to step down over his comments that some victims of the imprisoned former campus sports doctor had been “enjoying” the publicity.

Udpa said he supports a campus culture where “everyone respects everybody else,” saying he wants to create an environment that makes victims “whole. That’s the single-most important priority for me.”

The leadership change was the latest move at a school that has drawn ire for mishandling past complaints against Nassar that enabled his abuse to continue and also for mismanaging the fallout, including by hiring Engler nearly a year ago. Three former employees, including former President Lou Anna Simon, are facing criminal charges.

Matt Friedman, a communications strategist whose public relations firm has worked with Michigan universities, said Engler was “hired in crisis and he was essentially fired in the same crisis. That’s a real failure from a P.R. perspective. … He just couldn’t speak with a level of respect for the victims.” He classified his time as “two steps forward and three steps back.”

Engler’s latest remarks were not the first time he had angered and hurt “sister survivors,” the female gymnasts and other young athletes whom Nassar molested under the guise of medical treatment before his arrest in 2016. They welcomed his resignation, saying he had set back not only their own mending but also the university’s recovery.

“It’s a big sigh of relief that I’ve been waiting to have for a very long time. I had tears come to my eyes,” said Kaylee Lorincz, who attended an emergency public meeting where the board voted to accelerate Engler’s departure — immediately instead of next week — and appoint Udpa, who will not seek the permanent job. The move drew loud applause from the crowd.