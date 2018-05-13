Mayor Steve Hogan dead at 69 after battle with cancer

“It is with the deepest sadness that we inform you that Stephen D. Hogan, Mayor of Aurora, passed away early this morning, May 13, 2018. He was 69 years old,” Aurora officials said in a statement

AURORA | Mayor Steve Hogan died early Sunday after battling cancer for several weeks, the family announced today.

Hogan has served as mayor since 2011. He sat on the city council for 24 years and was a state representative of the Colorado House.

The Hogan family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Mayor Stephen D. Hogan Memorial Fund via a link that will be on the city’s website at AuroraGov.org early this week.

Details about services are forthcoming, members of the family said.

The city council will now begin the process of interviewing and selecting a new mayor to finish Hogan’s term.