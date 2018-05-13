Mayor Steve Hogan dead at 69 after battle with cancer

Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan, center, sits with the Colorado Refugee Wellness Center Director, Jan Jenkins, and Director of Community Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of El Salvador, José Manuel Castillo, during the launch of the Health Powers Life campaign on Friday April 07, 2017 at Aurora History Museum.
AURORA | Mayor Steve Hogan died early Sunday after battling cancer for several weeks, the family announced today.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we inform you that Stephen D. Hogan, Mayor of Aurora, passed away early this morning, May 13, 2018. He was 69 years old,” Aurora officials said in a statement.

Hogan has served as mayor since 2011. He sat on the city council for 24 years and was a state representative of the Colorado House.

The Hogan family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Mayor Stephen D. Hogan Memorial Fund via a link that will be on the city’s website at AuroraGov.org early this week.

Details about services  are forthcoming, members of the family said.

The city council will now begin the process of interviewing and selecting a new mayor to finish Hogan’s term.

