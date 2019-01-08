Man sentenced in teen’s murder during Colorado robbery

FORT COLLINS | A Colorado judge has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life in prison without parole for killing a 19-year-old during a robbery last year in Fort Collins.

District Judge Thomas French also sentenced Donny R. Pulliam on Monday to 64 years for aggravated robbery and 96 years for first-degree attempted murder. The sentences are to run consecutively.

Pulliam was found guilty by a jury last September of first-degree murder in the killing of Dylan Salas on Jan. 28, 2018.

Pulliam declined to speak at his sentencing.