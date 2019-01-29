Man involved in Denver police shooting identified

DENVER | The man who died after a shooting over the weekend in which a pair Denver police officers were wounded has been identified as Joseph Quintana, 35.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the deceased shooter Tuesday but did not release the cause of Quintana’s death, citing the ongoing investigation.

The incident occurred Sunday outside the downtown area when the officers were shot while investigating a report of shots fired. Other officers surrounded a house, which eventually caught fire. The man inside was apprehended and taken to the hospital where he died Monday.

The two officers who were shot during the confrontation were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

A third officer was hurt in a vehicle accident while heading to the scene and has since been released from the hospital.