Man gets prison time for conspiracy to commit identity theft

DENVER | A Colorado man who fraudulently leased several properties and failed to pay the rent has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Denver Post reports William Schwab, of Adams County, was sentenced Tuesday. The Adams County district attorney’s office says Schwab pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to commit identity theft.

The defendant’s wife, Heather Schwab, was sentenced in September to six years in prison for felony identity thefts in connection to the same crime. She also entered a guilty plea in the case.

Officials say William Schwab also was sentenced Tuesday to pay restitution, though a dollar amount that has not yet been determined.

The Schwabs are guilty of fraudulent conduct in leasing properties in Thornton and unincorporated Adams County.