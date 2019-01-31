Man convicted of attempting to strangle victim with phone charger cord cuts off GPS ankle monitor, absconds during Arapahoe County trial

AURORA | A man convicted of trying to strangle another man with a phone charger cord in Aurora two years ago recently cut off his GPS ankle monitor and absconded during the penultimate day of his jury trial, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

An Arapahoe County jury convicted Miguel Angel Leon-Caballero, 23, of five charges, including felony second-degree assault and felony motor vehicle theft, in District Court on Jan. 25, according to Vikki Migoya, spokesperson for the DA’s Office.

But Leon-Caballero wasn’t in the courtroom to hear the jury’s verdict as he cut off his GPS ankle monitor on Jan. 24, the third day of his jury trial, and fled.

Leon-Caballero is still on the lam, prosecutors wrote in a press release.

“There’s no better way to signal your belief that you are going to be convicted than to gutlessly flee the trial you insisted upon. It looks like he read the jury correctly,” District Attorney George Brauchler said in a statement. “The behavior for which this fugitive was convicted is dangerous. The public should be concerned that he has been out of custody pending the outcome of his trial for this violent conduct.”

Among other felony charges, the jury found Leon-Caballero guilty of attempting to use a phone charger cord to strangle a male victim on July 19, 2017 in Aurora, according to the DA’s office. The two men, as well as an unnamed accomplice, were driving in the victim’s 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at the time of the assault.

The victim ran away from the vehicle on foot while Leon-Caballero and his accomplice drove away from the area in the stolen truck, according to prosecutors.

The judge who oversaw Leon-Caballero’s jury trial issued a bench warrant for his arrest on Jan. 24.

People with potential information related to Leon-Caballero’s whereabouts are encouraged to call local police.

A spokesperson with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office could not immediately provide the last location where Leon-Caballero’s ankle monitor transmitted a signal to authorities.