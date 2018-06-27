Man charged with Utah kidnapping after taking boy from Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY | A 60-year-old man who triggered an Amber Alert in Colorado after authorities say he took a boy without his parents’ permission has been charged in Utah with child kidnapping, lewdness and reckless endangerment.

Utah court records show David Glenn Freeman was charged Tuesday and will make a court appearance Wednesday.

Freeman doesn’t have an attorney listed in court records. A booking report says Freeman told deputies the boy was better off with him because the boy’s father hit him.

Freeman and the 12-year-old boy were found walking naked Monday near Pangutich Lake about 265 miles (426 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City after an Amber Alert was issued Sunday night in Saguache County in southwestern Colorado. Campers reported that the two had been asking for food and water.

The Associated Press isn’t naming him because he’s a juvenile.