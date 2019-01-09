Man authorities believe shot black girl charged with murder

HOUSTON | Texas authorities filed a capital murder charge Tuesday against a black man they believe shot the bullet that killed a 7-year-old black girl in a drive-by shooting her family initially thought was racially motivated.

Prosecutors believe 24-year-old Larry D. Woodruffe killed Jazmine Barnes on Dec. 30 as she and her family drove to a market in Houston.

The driver of the SUV in which Woodruffe was riding in, 20-year-old Eric Black Jr., has also been charged with capital murder. Both suspects remain jailed.

Woodruffe was charged as Jazmine’s funeral was held Tuesday afternoon, attended by hundreds of people at a Houston church. The girl’s killing prompted an overwhelming expression of support for her family from celebrities and ordinary people across the country.

Prosecutors say Woodruffe and Black mistakenly thought they were shooting at people they’d fought at a club hours earlier when they shot at Jazmine and her family.

The family had described the shooter as a white man driving a red pickup truck, prompting concerns that her death was a hate crime.

Based on the family’s description, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office distributed a composite sketch of a white man possibly being the shooter. But the sheriff’s office later received a tip from civil rights activist Shaun King that sent the case in a new direction. The tip implicated Woodruffe and Black in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office corroborated the tip and took Black and Woodruffe into custody on Saturday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he believes the family’s initial description of the shooter was made in earnest and the man in the red truck was likely a bystander who left the scene of the shooting.

While Black was charged on Sunday with capital murder, Woodruffe was held in the county jail on a drug charge while the sheriff’s office prepared a capital murder charge against him.

Court records did not list an attorney for Woodruffe.

Court records show Woodruffe has a long criminal record, including arrests for assault on a family member, drug possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm. In one case, he pleaded guilty in 2017 to trying to choke a woman he was dating.