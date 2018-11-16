Man attempts to abduct boy walking to Prairie Middle School

AURORA | A man driving a white Toyota Corolla tried to abduct a student from Prairie Middle School while the child was on his way to school yesterday morning, according to a press release issued by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

An unidentified boy told deputies he was walking to school along the 7300 block of E. Harvard Avenue at about 8:10 a.m. on Nov. 15, when a white Corolla drove by him, stopped, then backed up toward him. The driver, described as a bald, white man in his 50s, then got out of the car and tried to put the boy into his vehicle.

The boy, who reported the crime after he got to school around 9 a.m., was able to get away from the man and then fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities will not identify the boy due to his status as a juvenile.

That block of East Harvard Avenue is located in the sheriff’s office policing jurisdiction in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

The suspect was described as being around 6-feet-tall with a medium build. He was wearing a short-sleeved button down shirt, and a beard.

Deputies from the local sheriff’s office have been canvassing the area around the scene of the attempted abduction, but had not reported contacting any suspects as of Friday afternoon, according to a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. Officers are also looking for video surveillance footage from homes and businesses in the area. They have yet to find any recordings of the reported incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with potential information related to this crime to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 720-874-8477.

The crime occurred about two months after two girls were reportedly raped while leaving the combined campus for Prairie Middle School and Overland High School.

Last month, an 11-year-old girl also fended off a potential abductor near Expo Park. About a week later, two children ran away from a pair of young men who tried to lure them into a car in the Mission Viejo neighborhood.