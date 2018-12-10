Man arrested for shattering sculptures at Denver museum

DENVER | Police say a man destroyed several glass sculptures and damaged other works at the Denver Art Museum and has been charged with criminal mischief.

Denver Police say 18-year-old Jake Siebenlist was arrested Sunday at the museum. It is not yet known if he has an attorney.

Siebenlist was being held without bond Monday ahead of an afternoon court appearance.

Witnesses told police that Siebenlist toppled a glass sculpture to the ground then began to throw other sculptures around the room. Court records say he also attempted to damage a pair of paintings that were protected by plastic glass.

Police say 10 pieces were damaged, including a wolf headdress mask and a Chinese vase.

The pieces were in an exhibit called “Stampede: Animals in Art,” highlighting animals’ presence in art from various centuries and cultures.