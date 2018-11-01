LETTER: Local election — we’ve come a long way voters

EDITOR: I presently serve as one of three appointed members to our Adams County Elections Canvass Board. The Canvass Board reviews all post-election reports and is responsible for certifying the election. We’re granted full access to every aspect of the election and make recommendations to improve processes to make our elections safer and more secure.

Having been involved in this process for years, I’ve seen many necessary changes implemented. Since Stan Martin was elected he has surrounded himself with a cadre of competent and dedicated professionals in the Elections Department. Stan implemented a new voting system in 2016 resulting in the removal of all controversial unverifiable electronic voting devices. Every vote cast in Adams County now has a verifiable backup paper trail. The true validity of this system was tested in the 2017 election when five recounts were required by state statute including two tied local races. Each recount showed the same results as the original count. Stan has increased transparency through the availability of digital scans, implemented Risk Limiting Audit procedures required by state statute and saved taxpayers money as evidenced by the $1 million cost savings realized during the 2016 election. In addition Stan has made much needed improvements in the Motor Vehicle Department drastically reducing wait time.

Speaking for myself I believe Stan Martin has done a masterful job as Adams County Clerk and Recorder and deserves your consideration for re-electing him in November.

— Neal A. Mancuso, Adams County Canvass Board, via [email protected]