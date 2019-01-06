Kid Rock stirs more controversy with planned bar sign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Singer Kid Rock has ran into yet another sour note with residents in Nashville, this time over a giant sign planned for his recently opened bar.

The 20-foot-tall neon sign will feature a massive guitar in which the base of the instrument is unmistakably shaped like a woman’s buttocks, according to local media outlets.

Metro Council approved the required aerial encroachment to allow for construction and installation of the sign. Mayor David Briley signed into law the council resolution authorizing the sign Friday.

But its authorization didn’t go over well with several council members, who called the sign tacky and complained that Lower Broadway has steered further away from a place the entire family can enjoy.

In November, Kid Rock’s profane comments on live TV got him booted from leading the Nashville Christmas Parade.