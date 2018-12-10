Jury deciding sentence for man who rammed rally protesters

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. | Victims detailed their physical pain and psychological trauma as defense attorneys described their client’s history of mental illness Monday to a jury deliberating a sentence for the man who drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally.

James Alex Fields Jr. faces up to life in prison for the death of Heather Heyer and injuries he caused to dozens of other counterprotesters.

Fields’ lawyers argued that he was acting in self-defense and out of fear.

Prosecutors called Heyer’s mother and several people who were critically injured to testify about the impact his crimes had on them. Heyer, 32, was a paralegal and civil rights activist.

“She was full of love, she was full of justice, she was full of fairness, and Mr. Fields tried to silence that with his car, but I refuse to allow that,” said Susan Bro, Heyer’s mother.

The jury on Friday convicted Fields of first-degree murder and other charges for driving his car into a crowd in Charlottesville during a “Unite the Right” rally on Aug. 12, 2017.

The jury began deliberating a recommendation for sentencing about 3:15 p.m. Monday. Judge Richard Moore will formally sentence Fields. Judges in Virginia often impose the sentence recommended by juries.

The jury can recommend Fields serve 20 years to life in prison on the first-degree murder charge and each of five charges of aggravated malicious wounding. He also faces five to 20 years on three counts of malicious wounding, and up to 10 years on one count of leaving the scene of an accident.

Bro said her daughter’s death has been like an “an explosion in our family. “We are forever scarred by the pain,” she said.

Jeanne “Star” Peterson said her life has been “a living nightmare” since she was hit by Fields’ car. Her right leg was shattered, and she’s had five surgeries to try to repair it. She also suffered a broken spine and still hasn’t been able to return to work.

“I will be dealing with the aftermath of Fields’ choices for the rest of my life,” Peterson said.

Fields, 21, drove to Virginia from his home in Maumee, Ohio, to support the white nationalists. After the rally, as a large group of counterprotesters marched through Charlottesville singing and laughing, he stopped his car, backed up, then sped into the crowd, according to testimony from witnesses and video surveillance shown to jurors.