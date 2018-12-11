Jury convicts former Lake County undersheriff

LEADVILLE | A Colorado jury has convicted the former Lake County undersheriff on a pair sex assault charges.

Fernando Mendoza was found guilty by a jury Monday of attempt to commit first-degree aggravated incest and attempt to commit invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

The jury acquitted Mendoza of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and embezzlement of public property.

Mendoza was taken directly to jail after the verdicts were submitted. His bond was raised to $250,000.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 21 in Lake County.