John Elway says coach Vance Joseph’s job is safe for now

ENGLEWOOD | John Elway says he plans to “stay the course” with Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph despite his 8-17 overall record.

Elway told Broncos broadcasting partner Orange & Blue 760 that he has been encouraged by the team’s improvement despite its 3-6 record, which is identical to last year’s mark after nine games.

“At this point in time, we’re going to stay the course. I think there’s enough good things that are going on as far as us and the way that we’re playing,” Elway said. “I’m much more encouraged this year than I was last year.”

A year ago, the Broncos were in the midst of a franchise-worst eight-game skid that included its first shutout in 25 seasons and a series of double-digit losses.

This year, they’ve hung tough with some of the league’s top teams, losing by a combined 16 points to the Texans (6-3), Rams (8-1) and Chiefs (8-1) twice.

Although the Broncos have lost six of their last seven, Joseph hasn’t lost the locker room.

“I like the heartbeat of this team and the fact that they’re competitors and they continue to work hard,” Elway said. “As you know, they’re very, very frustrated because they’ve put in a lot of hard work and they’re not getting paid back for all the work they put in with the win.”