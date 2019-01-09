Weld County jail deputy pleads guilty to unlawful sexual contact

GREELEY | A Colorado deputy accused of having sex with a female jail inmate has pleaded guilty.

27-year-old Zachariah Cullison pleaded guilty Tuesday in Weld County District Court to felony unlawful sexual contact in a correctional facility, according to the Greeley Tribune.

According to court records, Cullison was employed as part of a unit of the Weld County Jail that included checking on a female inmate on suicide watch in January 2018.

The inmate later told sheriff’s office investigators that Cullison entered the cell and they had sex.

Investigators found out about the encounter about a month later and surveillance footage confirmed the inmate’s story.

Cullison has been employed by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office since August 2016.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 15.