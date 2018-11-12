Israel, Hamas trade heavy fire after deadly incursion

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip | Palestinian militants bombarded Israel with rockets and mortar shells Monday, while Israeli fighter planes struck targets throughout the Gaza Strip in what was likely the most intense exchange of fire since a 2014 war.

Palestinian officials said at least three people, including two militants, were killed by Israeli fire and nine were wounded, and an Israeli airstrike destroyed the ruling Hamas group’s TV station. In Israel, the national rescue service said at least 20 people were wounded, including a 19-year-old soldier and a 60-year-old woman who were in critical condition.

The fighting cast a shadow over recent understandings brokered by Egypt and U.N. officials to reduce tensions. Just one day earlier, Israel’s prime minister had defended those understandings, saying he was doing everything possible to avoid another war.

The United Nations said it was working with Egypt to negotiate a halt in the violence. “Rockets must STOP, restraint must be shown by all!” the U.N. Mideast envoy’s office tweeted.

The rocket fire was set off by a botched Israeli military raid in Gaza on Sunday. Undercover troops, apparently on a reconnaissance mission, were found inside Gaza on Sunday, setting off a battle that left seven militants, including a Hamas commander, and an Israeli military officer dead.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said the army had sent additional infantry troops, rocket defense systems and intelligence units to the Gaza frontier.

“We continue to strike and retaliate against the military targets belonging to terrorist organizations in Gaza, and as for our intentions we will enhance these efforts as needed,” he told reporters.