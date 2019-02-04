Investigators search for man suspected of robbing Chase Bank in Aurora

AURORA | Investigators are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Chase Bank in southeast Aurora last week, the local branch of the FBI announced Monday.

A task force comprising local, state and federal entities is on the lookout for a Hispanic man in his early 20s, according to an FBI press release.

Investigators say the man, who is believed to be about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build, entered the Chase branch at 5800 S. Parker Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 and demanded money using a note.

He left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. Officials said he was last seen walking east.

The man was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt bearing the “Budweiser” logo, brown sunglasses, dark-colored pants and a dark-colored hat.

Authorities also believe the man has tattoos on “several of his fingers,” according to the news release.

Officials encourage people to “be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly,” according to the FBI release.

People convicted of bank robbery can be sentenced to as many as 20 years in prison per offense, according to the FBI.

People with potential information related to this crime are encouraged to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offer a reward of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.