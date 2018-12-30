Inmate dies in Boulder County jail after medical emergency

BOULDER | A 69-year-old inmate has died in the Boulder County jail.

The man died Saturday after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency. Authorities don’t suspect foul play, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Department.

The identity of the man and his hometown haven’t been released.

Deputies and paramedics tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at 6 p.m.

Authorities say he had been booked into the jail shortly after midnight Saturday and was being held on unspecified warrants from another county.