House GOP asked more about Clinton emails, Comey says

WASHINGTON | House Republicans probed James Comey behind closed doors Friday, bringing the former FBI director to Capitol Hill one last time before they turn power over to Democrats in January. GOP lawmakers who stepped outside while the questioning was underway indicated they weren’t satisfied and will bring him back later this month.

Comey wasn’t happy either, telling reporters, “We’re talking about Hillary Clinton’s emails, for heaven’s sake, so I’m not sure we needed to do this at all.”

A transcript of the interview “will bore you,” Comey said after the six-hour interview with two House committees.

President Donald Trump on Twitter said Friday that Comey was apparently directed by Justice Department attorneys not to answer some questions. Trump called that “total bias and corruption at the highest levels of (the) previous Administration,” adding that lawmakers should force Comey to answer questions under oath.

Republicans claim Comey and other Justice Department officials were biased against Trump as they investigated his campaign’s connections with Russia in 2016 and cleared Clinton in a separate probe into her email use.

Comey said he will return to the Capitol for another closed-door interview the week of Dec. 17.

Democrats also were not pleased, saying Judiciary Committee Republicans’ questions were merely distractions from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Comey appeared for the interview after unsuccessfully challenging a subpoena in court. It was the first time he answered lawmakers’ questions since a fiery June 2017 hearing in which he asserted that Trump fired him to interfere with his FBI investigation of alleged Russia ties to the Trump campaign.

Democrats have said the investigations by the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees are merely a way to distract from and undermine the special counsel’s Russia probe. Mueller took over the department’s investigation when he was appointed in May 2017.