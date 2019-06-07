Judge sets hearing for suspect in Highlands Ranch school attack

CASTLE ROCK | A judge on Friday set a preliminary hearing for one of two teens charged in a Colorado school shooting that killed one student and injured eight others.

Judge Theresa Slade scheduled the Sept. 24-26 hearing for Devon Erickson, 18, during a brief Douglas County district court session.

The lead time is intended to allow Erickson’s attorneys to review extensive evidence provided by prosecutors.

Erickson and Alec McKinney, 16, face murder and attempted murder counts in the May 7 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in suburban Denver.

Police say the teens walked into the school and opened fire with handguns in two classrooms.

Student Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed when he and two classmates tackled one of the shooters. The other was captured by an armed security guard.

Both suspects have been charged as adults. Neither has entered a plea.

Prosecutors have not discussed a motive for the attack, and the judge has sealed the court files.

District Attorney George Brauchler said Friday he supports releasing arrest warrant affidavits and other documents that could shed light on the attack.

“We’re definitely at a place right now where the court could unsuppress this case file,” he said, according to The Denver Post.

McKinney’s next court appearance is set for June 14. His attorney, Ara Ohanian, wants to move McKinney’s case to juvenile court.

The shooting came just weeks after the neighboring town of Littleton marked the 20th anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting.