Hickenlooper commutes life sentence of Aurora man convicted of murder charge

AURORA | Outgoing Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Friday announced he has commuted the sentence of Curtis A. Brooks, who in 1997 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for taking part in the killing of a 24-year-old man in Aurora.

Brooks, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, has served 21 years in prison for a first-degree murder charge — even though he didn’t pull the trigger during the fatal killing near the Aurora Mall in 1995.

Hickenlooper’s commutation stipulates Brooks will be released from the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility in Ordway on July 1, 2019. Brooks will then be on parole for five years, according to a press release issued by the governor’s office.

Brooks was one of several young boys who in 1995 tried to steal a car near the Aurora Mall. During the incident, one of the boys shot and killed 24-year-old Christopher Ramos as he walked away from an ATM.

Even though Brooks didn’t personally shoot Ramos, statute stipulated he had to receive a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a first-degree murder charge, Hickenlooper explained in his letter to Brooks announcing his decision.

“You were sentenced under a theory of felony murder: though you did not commit murder yourself, you received a sentence for first degree murder the same as if you had been the killer,” Hickenlooper wrote.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional to sentence juveniles to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Brooks’ case has also been examined at the state supreme court level, as justices have looked into the constitutionality of new re-sentencing legislation in Colorado.

In explaining his decision to grant Brooks clemency, Hickenlooper noted Brooks has worked toward rehabilitation while in prison, obtaining his GED and taking college correspondence courses.

“The warden at Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility has noted that you have been a model offender for the past decade,” Hickenlooper wrote. “Significantly, you have a strong support network that is prepared to assist you, including a Maryland State Senator and a United States Senator.”

Brooks may be able to serve his parole in Maryland, pending some additional approval, Hickenlooper stipulated.

Also on Friday, Hickenlooper commuted the life sentences of five other Colorado prisoners who were sentenced as young men. Each of them will be eligible for parole at varying points in the next decade.

On top of awarding commutations, the governor granted pardons to 46 people, including nearly a dozen offenders who were prosecuted in Arapahoe and Adams counties.

While a pardon doesn’t scrub a conviction from a person’s record, it reinstates a slew of civil rights for the offender.

Almost all of the pardoned convictions stemmed from low-level drug offenses.

During his governorship, Hickenlooper has granted pardons to 135 people and granted six commutations, according to his office.

Regarding the controversial death sentence of convicted murder Nathan Dunlap, Hickenlooper has punted the stay of execution to incoming Democrat Jared Polis. Though he opposes the death penalty, the former congressman from Boulder has not specified how he will handle Dunlap’s case.

Dunlap was convicted of murdering four people at a Chuck E. Cheese in Aurora in 1993. Today marks the 25-year anniversary of the shooting.