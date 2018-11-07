Harrell shines in Denver debut, 62-50 over Maine

DENVER | Ronnie Harrell Jr. scored 18 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in his Denver debut Tuesday night and the Pioneers began its season with a 62-50 win, spoiling Richard Barron’s coaching debut for Maine.

Denver grabbed hold of the lead for good at the beginning of a 12-0 run that ended at 50-39 on Joe Rosga’s jumper with 7:20 left. Denver the extended to 61-44 on Jake Krafka’s 3-pointer with 2:44 left.

Harrell, a senior transfer from Creighton, sank 3 of 8 from 3-point range and posted a career-high four blocks. Jase Townsend added 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Maine erased a seven-point deficit by scoring eight straight points to lead 26-25 late in the first half. From there, it went back-and-forth until Denver pulled away.

Andrew Fleming had 10 points and Vincent Eze had 10 boards for the Black Bears.

Barron takes over a program that went 24-100 in the past four seasons.