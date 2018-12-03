GOP laments Bush’s death as end of ‘a culture of civility’

WASHINGTON | Facing the nation for the first time as its president, George H.W. Bush vowed to lead with humility, moral fortitude and a spirit of unity.

Significant successes “are made not of gold and silk but of better hearts and finer souls,” Bush said in 1989, adding: “America is never wholly herself unless she is engaged in high moral principle. We as a people have such a purpose today. It is to make kinder the face of the nation and gentler the face of the world.”

Nearly 30 years later, Bush’s inaugural address stands in direct contrast with that of President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican whose brand is defined by material success, unchecked aggression toward his rivals and contempt for traditional coalitions at home and abroad. Their presidencies separated by a single generation, the nation’s 41st and 45th presidents shared little in personality or paradigm.

The conflicting presidencies belie just how little remains today of the Grand Old Party that Bush once steered. Trump’s GOP has undercut long-held Republican pillars of free trade, federal spending and environmental protection.

One of Bush’s former senior aides, Ron Kaufman, now a Republican national committeeman from Massachusetts, said Bush’s death marked “the end of a culture — a culture of civility.”

Above all, Kaufman and other Republican leaders — many Trump supporters — lamented the partisan divide that dominates modern politics in America, made even more noticabel when compared to the style and substance of Bush.

“The Bush family raised the level of public decency in American politics,” former South Carolina GOP Chairman Matt Moore said. “They’re just kind and generous. We need more of that, frankly, in American politics.”

Public service was the norm for Bush, who held diplomatic posts at the United Nations and in China — along with leading the Republican National Committee and the CIA — before taking office. Bush promoted the value of cooperation as commander in chief, leading the United States into the first Persian Gulf War only after assembling a broad international coalition to help repeal Iraqi forces from Kuwait.

And at home, Bush was a master of smaller gestures that highlighted his belief in the value of personal relationships. He wrote personal notes, sent gifts and stayed in touch with political allies and adversaries alike.

Just two years ago, Bush sent Kaufman what he says may be his favorite Christmas gift of all time: a picture of the five living presidents signed by each of them.

“I defy you to find someone now, anywhere, who doesn’t like George Herbert Walker Bush,” Kaufman said.