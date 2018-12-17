Girl’s death shows communication issues on US-Mexico border

Shortly before a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl died in U.S. custody, her father signed a form stating that his daughter was in good health. However, it is unclear exactly how much the man understood on the form, which was written in English and read to him in Spanish by Border Patrol agents.

The death of Jakelin Caal highlights the challenges with communication along the U.S.-Mexico border as agents interact with an increasing number of migrants who speak neither English nor Spanish.

Her father’s native language is the Mayan tongue known as Q’eqchi’. His second language is Spanish. It’s unclear whether any information was lost in translation or whether it would have made an impact in saving Jakelin after the two were detained and underwent a health screening along a remote stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border. But the case raises questions about the Border Patrol’s use of English-only documents.

All agents are required to speak Spanish, and they receive formal Spanish training. Reading forms in Spanish is often enough to pose basic questions. But some other Spanish-speaking migrants reported signing paperwork that they later said they were confused.

Many immigrant parents who were separated from their children after crossing the border in the spring said they signed forms agreeing to be deported with the understanding that their kids would be returning with them, only to find themselves deported without their children. Many had to wait months before being reunited with them in their homelands.

Jakelin and her father, Nery Gilberto Caal Cuz, were part of a group of 163 migrants arrested Dec. 6 near a border crossing in New Mexico. Hours later, they were put on a bus to the nearest Border Patrol station, but Jakelin began vomiting and eventually stopped breathing. She later died at a Texas hospital.

Border Patrol officials on Friday said agents did all they could to save the girl but that she had not consumed food or water for days. An initial screening showed no evidence of health problems, they said, and her father spoke to them in Spanish and signed a form indicating she was in good health.

Attorneys in Texas representing Caal were critical of U.S. officials for asking him to sign Form I-779, which presents a series of questions with check boxes of “yes” or “no.” In the “additional comments” section on the form was written “claims good health.”

“It is unacceptable for any government agency to have persons in custody sign documents in a language that they clearly do not understand,” the attorneys said in a statement.

The family also disputed the accounts offered by U.S. officials that the girl walked for days in the desert without food or water before crossing. The father’s lawyers said Caal took care of his daughter, giving her sufficient water and food, and she appeared to be in good health.

Jakelin’s family is asking for an “objective and thorough” investigation to determine whether officials met standards for taking children into custody.