Georgia man tells police R. Kelly’s manager threatened him

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. | A Georgia man involved with a recent documentary exposing abuse allegations against R. Kelly told police the singer’s manager threatened him.

Timothy Savage told an officer on Jan. 3 that Don Russell sent him a text saying it would be best for him and his family if the documentary didn’t air, according to a Stockbridge police report.

Savage said he and his wife had taken part in Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” series. The series, which aired earlier this month, examined the singer’s history and allegations that he has sexually abused women and girls. He has denied wrongdoing.

Russell called Savage while the officer was there and Savage placed the phone on speaker so the officer could listen, the police report says. It continued to say that Russell accused Savage of lying to Lifetime and said that if Savage persisted supporting the series, Russell and Kelly would be forced to release information that would show Savage was a liar and that would destroy him, his reputation, his business and his family.

Contact information for Russell could not be immediately found.

The report says the case is being forwarded to the criminal investigations division for review.