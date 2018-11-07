Fuel burns near Colorado oil well site; no injuries reported

GREELEY | Diesel fuel has caught fire close an oil well in northeastern Colorado, but no injuries have been reported.

The Greeley Tribune reports the fire broke out Wednesday about 20 miles south of Greeley.

Television video showed a big column of black smoke rising from the site.

Joleen Schneider of the Platteville-Gilchrest Fire Protection Agency says heat from the flames has kept crews from getting close to the fire.

Schneider says homes within a mile of the site were alerted by automated phone calls.

The well site is operated by Noble Energy.