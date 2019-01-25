Florida elections chief resigns when blackface photos emerge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida’s top elections official abruptly resigned Thursday after a newspaper obtained photos of him in blackface dressed as a Hurricane Katrina victim at a 2005 party.

The Tallahassee Democrat published images taken at a Halloween party 14 years ago that show Secretary of State Michael Ertel in blackface while wearing earrings, a New Orleans Saints bandana and fake breasts under a purple T-shirt with the words “Katrina Victim” written on it.

The photos were taken two months after the deadly storm ravaged the Gulf Coast region and eight months after Ertel was appointed Seminole County supervisor of elections. The newspaper hasn’t said how it obtained the photos or identified the source.

Ertel, who had been on the job less than three weeks, resigned just hours after he testified about election lawsuits before a state legislative committee. He didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

“There’s nothing I can say,” he told the paper.

The Republican was Seminole elections supervisor until last month, when new Gov. Ron DeSantis tabbed him to take over the state department that oversees elections. At the time, Ertel’s appointment was praised by some Democrats who noted his lengthy tenure as a central Florida elections official.

DeSantis said Ertel regretted dressing up in blackface but was right to step down after the pictures surfaced.

“I want people to be able to lead and not have any of these things swirling around,” said DeSantis, who was in Marianna to discuss relief efforts for areas hit hard by Hurricane Michael in October.

Ertel played a role in DeSantis’ decision to suspend Palm Beach County supervisor of elections Susan Bucher last week. Ertel recommended the governor take action against the Democratic official, contending that she had violated state election laws and was incompetent. Democrats have sharply criticized Bucher’s suspension as being politically motivated.