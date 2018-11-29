Flash flooding hits N California area scarred by wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO | Flash-flooding impacted a wildfire-scarred area of Northern California on Thursday and swift water rescue teams were sent to the scene to help people stranded in vehicles after a downpour in the Paradise area, officials said.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Department ordered evacuations but could not report how many people were affected. People were being taken to a church in Chico.

Rick Carhart, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said there were also reports of flash-flooding in areas that were not burned by wildfires.

Carhart said it’s not known how many people were trapped, but authorities received reports of flooding on roads and of downed trees and utility poles.

“The roots and the bottoms of the utilities poles are just kind of swimming,” he said.

“It rained really hard in a short amount of time and this whole thing came up really quickly,” he said.

Butte County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brad Meyer said that about a dozen homes are affected and rafts are being used to rescue people from water that is a couple of feet deep.

“It is serious. The water is coming up so we want to make sure we get everybody out that we can,” Meyer said.

Emergency response crews previously cleared a tree that toppled in the town of Magalia, but no other reports of damage had been received after an inch of rain fell overnight in the burn zone about 140 miles northeast of San Francisco.

Paradise, a town of 27,000 people, has been under mandatory evacuation orders for nearly three weeks since a wildfire killed at least 88 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

Residents could begin returning early next week, but only if the storm doesn’t hinder efforts to clear roads and restore power, said Sheriff Kory Honea.