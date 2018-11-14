Flake vows to oppose judges unless Mueller bill gets a vote

WASHINGTON | Republican Sen. Jeff Flake said Wednesday that he will not support judicial nominees unless GOP leaders hold a vote on legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired.

Flake of Arizona and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware went to the Senate floor on Wednesday in an attempt to bring the legislation up for a vote. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell objected. McConnell has said that the legislation is unnecessary because he believes Mueller won’t be fired.

Flake and Coons called for the vote in the wake of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ departure. President Donald Trump pushed Sessions out last week and temporarily replaced him with a loyalist, Matt Whitaker, who has criticized the Mueller investigation. The special counsel’s probe is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and Russian ties to Trump’s Republican campaign.

“This is not a moment for our leadership to be weak or irresolute or compromised in any way,” Flake said, adding that “the president now has this investigation in his sights and we all know it.”

Flake, who retires in January, said he wouldn’t vote to confirm judges on the Senate floor or to advance them out of committee until there was a vote on the Mueller bill. He said he’d continue to come to the Senate floor to call for one.

McConnell objected without comment. But he said earlier Wednesday that he’s never heard anyone at the White House suggest they want to shut the investigation down.

“I think it’s in no danger, so I don’t think any legislation is necessary,” McConnell said.

The move by Flake and Coons comes more than a year after the bipartisan legislation was introduced and underscores the deep concerns many lawmakers have long had over Trump’s comments about Mueller’s investigation. Trump has repeatedly called the probe a “hoax” and leveled personal criticism at the former FBI director. Those concerns were only amplified after Trump appointed Whitaker as acting attorney general.

Whitaker is now overseeing the probe, which had previously been overseen by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Rosenstein told Congress that he saw no reason to fire Mueller.