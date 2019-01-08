Filing: Manafort accused of lying about sharing poll data

WASHINGTON | A recent court filing shows that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort lied about sharing polling data for the 2016 presidential race with Konstantin Kilimnik, an associate accused of having connections to Russian intelligence.

The information is part of a redacted court filing Tuesday from Manafort’s attorneys. The Associated Press was able to view the redacted material because it wasn’t properly blacked out.

According to the filing, prosecutors say Manafort lied to investigators about sharing the information with Kiliminik. Manafort allegedly shared the data while he was employed by Donald Trump’s Republican campaign.

Kilimnik has denied ties to Russian intelligence.

Both men were indicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Prosecutors say Manafort breached his plea deal by repeatedly lying to them.