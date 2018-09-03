Few details released about ‘several’ shooting victims, 1 death, at Aurora 7-11

AURORA | One person died and others were injured during a shooting Sunday afternoon outside a 7-Eleven at East Alameda Avenue and South Potomac Street, police reported.

Few details have been released, including how many people were shot.

At about 1:30 p.m., police were called to the convenience store after reports of shooting in the parking lot. When officers arrived, some or all of the shooting victims had already “made their way to the hospital for treatment,” Officer Kenneth Forrest said in a statement.

The Medical Center of Aurora is just blocks from the scene of the shooting.

One of the shooting victims was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Police did not release any information about a shooting suspect, nor if the victims were related or random shooting victims.

“Detectives are working tirelessly to identify who is responsible for the shooting,” Forrest said. “We are asking members of the public to come forward with any information pertaining to this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chad Lampson at 303-739-6013.