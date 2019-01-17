Federal workers caught in the middle apply for unemployment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. | Thousands of federal employees and their families have applied for unemployment and food stamps to stem the tide as the longest government shutdown in U.S. history drags on with no end in sight. But for some, it has been a confusing and frustrating exercise.

Others, meanwhile, are hesitant to apply, knowing they will be forced to pay back any employment benefits they receive when they ultimately return to their jobs.

The number of furloughed federal employees seeking unemployment benefits has skyrocketed, from fewer than a thousand per week before the shutdown to more than 10,000 during the week that ended Jan. 5, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

The rules on unemployment benefits make no sense to Charisma Banks, whose husband is deployed on a ship with the Coast Guard but is not getting paid. The Chesapeake, Virginia, woman called the Virginia unemployment office to ask whether her husband could qualify for benefits.

She was told no.

The Labor Department says that federal employees who aren’t working during the shutdown can collect unemployment. However, those who are on the job without pay cannot.