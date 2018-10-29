FBI says suspicious parcel was addressed to CNN in Atlanta

MIAMI | Investigators and bomb squads were called to a post office in Atlanta on Monday about a suspicious package sent to CNN, FBI officials said Monday.

The package arrived just hours before a court hearing for a Florida man accused of sending packages containing explosive material to prominent Democrats across the country.

The FBI said via its Twitter account that the recovered package was “similar in appearance to others” and confirms the announcement earlier in the day by CNN President Jeff Zucker, who said a suspicious parcel being sent to the network had been intercepted at an Atlanta post office.

All mail to CNN has been screened offsite since last week, when a series of package bombs began appearing around the country. One of those bombs was mailed to CNN offices in New York, Zucker said.

56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, whom authorities accuse of sending explosive material to Democrats and other prominent critics of President Donald Trump, was set to appear before a federal court hearing before the newest package arrived.

Sayoc is accused of sending bubble-wrapped manila envelopes to Democrats such as Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. The packages were intercepted from Delaware to California. At least some listed a return address of U.S. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former chair of the Democratic National Committee.