FBI, Aurora police search for clues after 60 boxes of ‘high-value electronics’ go missing from semi-truck trailer

AURORA | Federal and local officials are asking for the public’s help in figuring out how dozens of boxes of electronics went missing from the back of a semi-truck trailer traveling through Colorado in November.

Nearly 60 containers of “high-value electronics” were taken out of the back of a Manac brand trailer attached to a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck sometime between Nov. 27 and Nov. 29 of last year, the Denver Division of the FBI announced in a news release issued Friday.

Detectives with the Aurora Police Department are also investigating the case.

The white truck travelled through Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska before stopping at the Flying J truck stop at 16751 E. 32nd Ave. in Aurora, according to officials. Prior to stopping in Aurora, the truck stopped along Interstate 76 in Brush and Iliff, which are both towns located in the northeast corner of the state.

The two rural municipalities are about 100 and 150 miles from Aurora, respectively.

Investigators believe eight “hard plastic containers” and 50 boxes containing various electronics were removed from the truck during one of those three stops.

In their press release, the FBI did not specify the total value of electronics stolen, nor the shipping company transporting the goods.

People with any potential information related to this crime are encouraged to call the FBI tip line at 303-629-7171. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction could be eligible to receive a $5,000 reward from the FBI and a $2,000 from Aurora police.