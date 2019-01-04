Famed Connecticut herbalist’s widower ordered off farm

COVENTRY, Conn. | Since the death of famed herbalist Adelma Grenier Simmons, her Connecticut farm that, at one point, attracted visitors by the busload has fallen into disrepair, with green tarps masking portions of the roof on the 18th century house and the perennial gardens overgrown.

Her estate faults her widower, Edward Cook, who is now challenging a judge’s order to vacate the farm in Coventry.

“I think it’s a tragedy,” said Cook, an 81-year-old science professor who denies the allegations against him.

Simmons, who was credited with reintroducing and popularizing the use of herbs in American cooking in the mid-20th century, died in 1997 at age 93. A prolific author, Simmons published more than 50 books and pamphlets. Her “Herb Gardening in Five Seasons,” first published in 1964, is still considered to be the standard reference for herb farming.

Visitors to her gardens were treated to “mystery” lunches created with herbs and edible flowers that she identified only after everyone was finished eating. She envisioned her 62-acre “Caprilands” farm in Coventry would be maintained after her death for the enjoyment of generations to come.

A lawyer who manages the estate argues that Cook has failed to maintain the farm and to adhere to the conditions in Simmons’ will, which called for the creation of a charitable organization that would maintain it and run educational programs for the public there.

Cook had been directed to leave the farm by Sunday. But a state judge in Rockville on Friday extended the eviction date by two weeks to allow Cook to find suitable homes for the flock of Scottish blackface sheep and a horse that still live there. Cook continues to appeal the eviction order to the state Appellate Court, but it is not clear when the high court will rule.

Cook, who was married to Simmons for about four years when she died, bought a house in New Britain last year, so he is not in jeopardy of being left homeless. He said he is at the farm daily to feed the animals.

The farmhouse is filled with Simmons’ belongings, including sets of china, furniture and books. There’s also water and ceiling damage in an adjoining greenhouse, which is now cluttered with car seats, wooden benches, tools and other items.

Outside, some fencing has fallen. But Cook said the perennial herb gardens, although overgrown, remain intact.

Cook’s current legal battles began in 2017 after a lawyer, George Purtill, was appointed to oversee Simmons’ estate. Since Purtill’s appointment, court rulings have removed Cook as executor of Simmons’ estate, terminated his lifetime tenancy rights, frozen $400,000 of his assets and ordered him evicted. Cook is appealing those decisions.

Court records show Cook also faces more than $300,000 in contempt-of-court fines for failing to allow town officials to inspect the property. The fines are $1,000 per day and date back to December 2017.