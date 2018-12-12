Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen gets 3 years in prison

NEW YORK | Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s once-devoted lawyer and trusted fixer, was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for enabling what he said was his “blind loyalty” to Trump to lead him astray. “I felt it was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds,” he said.

Cohen, 52, shook his head for a second and closed his eyes briefly as the judge announced the sentence for crimes that included lying about Trump’s business dealings in Russia and channeling hush money to two women — payments that Cohen said were made at the president’s direction.

U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III said Cohen deserved some credit for his decision over the summer to admit guilt and cooperate in the federal investigation of efforts by Russians to influence the 2016 presidential election, but his assistance “does not wipe the slate clean.”

“Somewhere along the way Mr. Cohen appears to have lost his moral compass,” the judge said. “As a lawyer, Mr. Cohen should have known better.”

The sentence followed suit with what federal prosecutors asked for. Sentencing guidelines called for around four to five years in prison, and prosecutors asked in court papers that Cohen be given only a slight break. He was ordered to surrender March 6.

“It was my blind loyalty to this man that led me to take a path of darkness instead of light,” said Cohen, a man who once boasted he would “take a bullet” for Trump. “I felt it was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds.”

Cohen’s lawyers had argued for leniency, claiming he decided to cooperate with investigators instead of holding out for a possible pardon.

“He came forward to offer evidence against the most powerful person in our country,” defense attorney Guy Petrillo told the judge.

Cohen pleaded guilty in August to evading $1.4 million in taxes related to his personal businesses. In the part of the case with greater political repercussions, he also admitted breaking campaign finance laws in arranging payments in the waning days of the 2016 election to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom said they had sexual encounters with Trump.