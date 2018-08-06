Energy, roads top proposed Colorado ballot initiatives vying for place on fall ballots

DENVER | Petitions for an anti-fracking measure and an energy industry-backed property rights initiative top the list of Colorado ballot questions submitted before a Monday deadline.

Transportation and schools funding measures also will be vetted by the secretary of state’s office.

Initiative Sponsors must have nearly 98,500 valid voter signatures to make the November ballot.

Proposed constitutional changes require signatures from across the state.

Initiative 97 would severely limit new energy development in Colorado, the nation’s fifth-largest natural gas producer and its No. 7 producer of oil.

Initiative 108 would expand the rights of property owners to seek government compensation for actions that diminish the “fair market value,” not just the physical value, of their property. That includes energy firms.