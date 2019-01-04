Elway meets with fellow Hall of Famer Munchak

ENGLEWOOD | John Elway had a meeting with Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak regarding the Denver Broncos’ vacant head coaching position Friday, one Hall of Famer to another.

Munchak met with Elway at the Broncos facilities just as former Colts coach Chuck Pagano did Wednesday before Elway caught a plane to Los Angeles to interview Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor on Thursday.

Elway is set to meet with Patriots de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores on Saturday and Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on Monday.

If Elway is sold on one of those five candidates, he’s expected to move quickly and name his fourth head coach in six seasons next week.