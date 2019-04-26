Eaglecrest High parent files complaint after son’s Trump 2020 hat is destroyed at school

AURORA | A parent of an Eaglecrest High School student filed a complaint with county cops over his son’s alleged discrimination at the hands of other students and school staff for wearing a Donald Trump campaign hat and expressing conservative political beliefs.

Mark Moorehead said his son Tanner, an Eaglecrest sophomore, is a strong conservative voice in the school but had the hat ripped in shreds during an altercation with another student in the school cafeteria last month.

He also said a teacher asked Tanner to remove the hat, and he complied. Schoolchildren are entitled under the U.S. constitution to express political beliefs in school.

Moorehead filed a complaint with the Arapahoe County Sheriffs office shortly after the incident, and said he is frustrated with the school administration’s response. An investigation into the incident is pending but no charges have been filed, said Arapahoe County Sheriffs Investigator Keith Thomas.

Cherry Creek schools spokeswoman Abbe Smith said that the district “absolutely” respects the first amendment rights of students, but added that hats in general are not allowed in district schools.

Mark said Tanner felt discriminated against after the teacher asked him to remove the hat — emblazoned with “TRUMP 2020” – and tested the rule by wearing a non-political hat. He said Tanner wasn’t asked to remove the hat.

That was the first serious instance of discrimination, said Mark, but Tanner had become used to insults hurled by other kids. The family hails from Dallas, Texas suburbs, and Mark said Tanner often exhorts others with his conservative values.

Tanner is also frequently called a “redneck,” according to his father, but insults like that don’t bother either of them.

The next day, Mark said Tanner was in the school cafeteria when a female student walked over to him and snatched the hat from him. She ran to a trash can and tried to throw the hat in, but Tanner stopped her, and the two grappled over the hat — which tore into shreds, he said.

The school resource officer and an administrator declined to press charges against the female student for damaging the property, Mark said, so he filed his own complaint.

“I’m trying to get the school to realize how important this is,” he said. “They just don’t care.”

Smith, the Cherry Creek spokeswoman, did not immediately comment on whether the SRO and administration properly handled the situation.

Tanner also told his father that he had a disagreement with a science teacher in a conversation about climate change. Mark said his son did not take exception to the science of climate change, which is widely agreed upon across scientific disciplines, but said the teacher made a political argument for the Green New Deal, a massive public works program touted by divisive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He took issue to that.

When Tanner took photos with his phone of the classroom materials used in the lesson to send to his father, he said the teacher asked him to step out of the room and demand who he sent the photos to. He didn’t say, and was eventually let go, he said.