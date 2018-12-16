Disney actor Stoney Westmoreland fired after arrest

NEW YORK | Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland has been fired after being arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly attempting to have a sexual relationship with an online acquaintance he believed was 13 years old.

In a statement Saturday, Disney announced that the 48-year-old Westmoreland had been dropped from “Andi Mack,” the sitcom where he plays the grandfather of the teen-age title character. The show is filmed in Utah.

Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking told The Associated Press that Westmoreland was headed to what he believed was a sexual encounter when he was arrested Friday and charged with enticing a minor and sending inappropriate materials, including nude images. Westmoreland’s agent, Mitchell Stubbs, was contacted but did not return a message.

Westmoreland’s other acting credits include “Scandal” and “Breaking Bad.”