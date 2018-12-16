Disney actor Stoney Westmoreland fired after arrest

By
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
-
107

NEW YORK | Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland has been fired after being arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly attempting to have a sexual relationship with an online acquaintance he believed was 13 years old.

This undated photo provided by the Disney Channel on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 shows Stoney Westmoreland as Henry “Ham” Mack in Salt Lake City. In a statement Saturday, Disney announced that the 48-year-old Westmoreland had been dropped from the sitcom “Andi Mack,” on which he plays the grandfather of the teen-age title character. He was arrested for allegedly attempting to have a sexual relationship with an online acquaintance he believed was 13. (Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via AP)

In a statement Saturday, Disney announced that the 48-year-old Westmoreland had been dropped from “Andi Mack,” the sitcom where he plays the grandfather of the teen-age title character. The show is filmed in Utah.

Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking told The Associated Press that Westmoreland was headed to what he believed was a sexual encounter when he was arrested Friday and charged with enticing a minor and sending inappropriate materials, including nude images. Westmoreland’s agent, Mitchell Stubbs, was contacted but did not return a message.

Westmoreland’s other acting credits include “Scandal” and “Breaking Bad.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR