Dickens highlights holiday theater

Welcome to the new Mile-High theater scene, where the “Nutcracker” and “Christmas Carol” are far from being the only holiday shows in town.

The Aurora Fox this year wishes you a very bawdy Christmas. For the first time in recent memory The Fox isn’t raising the curtain on, yawn, Scrooged, or some straight version of the tired Dickens tale. Instead, they’re bringing holiday audiences a taste of “Twist Your Dickens.”

Sure, you can pack up the family car on a cold winter’s night and pull a tutu over your daughter’s leggings and head Downtown for the ritual watching of the dancing sugar plum fairies.

But how much more fun would it be to listen to some serious holiday crooning in Parker or maybe a holiday drag show at the Vintage? Why not feast your eyes on Santa’s Big Red Sack for a change at the Avenue?

Here’s a short list of some of the best holiday theater pickings all wrapped and ready to go this season.

Second City’s Twist Your Dickens

Nov. 23 – Dec. 23

A bent, very bent, version of the tale of Tiny Tim and his people, the show blends razor-sharp satire with plenty of sight gags swimming in a salty improv sauce.

“This adult comedy is never the same show twice and was deemed by the Chicago Sun-Times as a “fresh and bountiful feast of funny,” Fox folks brag. Not for the wee ones unless they cuss like the other sailors at home.

Thursdays through Sundays

$18-$37

aurorafoxartscenter.org

303-739-1970

The Beverly Belles

2 shows on Nov. 24

The greatest music is what really made the greatest generation so great, and this is the holiday slant on the genre.

For harmonious theater fans, meet the Taffeta’s older sisters: The Beverly Belles.

The vintage singing trio brings back holiday icons and classics from the 30s through today with a fun and snarky spin of their own.

This troupe has opened for a bevy of big shows, such as Meghan Trainor and Katharine McPhee, and now brings their three-part pitch to metro Aurora.

Nov. 24, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

PACE Center

20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker

303-805-6800

parkerarts.org

Cabaret nights at the Vintage

If you need some lighter theater fare and heavier holiday cheer, consider an evening at the Vintage Theater’s cabaret this season. Music, laughs, songs and “fabulous cocktails” round out the evening. Here’s what’s on tap, or available on the rocks.

Dixie Krystals Presents: Holiday Drama Queens

Nov. 28 – 7:30 PM

If your holidays are a drag, come see the show. “Nothing says ‘Happy Holidays’ like some great drag entertainment and fabulous cocktails!”

Ugly Sweater Christmas Cabaret with Carter Edward Smith

Dec. 12 – 7:30 PM

Carter Edward Smith is back at the Vintage for crooning and fun, this time with Ugly Christmas Sweaters.

$12

Leonard Barrett Jr. and Rekha Ohal: A Bing Crosby Christmas

Dec. 19 – 7:30 PM

Get your crooner on and take a trip down memory lane and the most popular Christmas hits of all time, including “White Christmas.”

$15

A Christmas Cabaret With Abby Mcinerney

Dec. 20 – 7:30 PM

Sidestep from East Colfax to Broadway with a songbook full of big-show hits.

$15

Vintage Theater

1468 Dayton St.

303-856-7830

vintagetheatre.com

Elf! The Musical

Nov. 20 – Dec. 23

Off the shelf and onto the boards, Elf! makes its regional stage debut at the Arvada Center. The modern holiday favorite has joined the ranks of the country’s exploding catalogue of modern musicals. The story of Buddy in NYC and his Santaland upbringing are the same. The music is new.

Shows most nights except Mondays

$53 and up

Arvada Center

6901 Wadsworth Blvd.

720-898-7200

arvadacenter.org

Dying for a few Christmas laughs: The Christmas Spirit

Nov. 24 – Dec. 22

A dark, funny take on an old favorite, “Death Takes a Holiday.” A lotta farce, a lotta laughs and a little “ahh” in a class the Firehouse Theater Co. had success with a few years ago.

$18-$23

firehousetheatercompany.com at the John Hand Theater, 7653 E. First Place

303-562-3232

Santa’s Big Red Sack

Nov. 30 – Dec. 24

Get your big “bah” on, but don’t take the kids to this revelry of ribald and raunch. A full force farce filled with singing, stories, and tears of laughter. It’s the 10th year The Avenue has trotted this area favorite out, and it shows no signs of slowing with audiences.

$28

The Avenue Theater, 417 E. 17th Ave.

www.avenuetheater.com

303-321-5925