Denver schools apologizes for warning to visa teachers

DENVER | Denver Public Schools has apologized for saying that teachers employed on visas would be reported to the federal government if they went on strike.

A letter sent by a district human resources official to a school noted that teachers on H or J visas who strike would be reported to immigration and State Department officials. After the letter was publicized by the Colorado People’s Alliance, the school district issued an apology and a correction Thursday.

The district says it must notify the U.S. Department of Labor if there is a strike but it doesn’t report to the government of the individuals who participate in a strike.