Denver DA files more charges against APS dean accused of threatening staffers at Aurora West

AURORA | The Denver District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday filed additional charges against Aurora Public Schools Dean Tushar Rae, who is accused of recently shooting a gun in the direction of another APS administrator with whom he was having an affair.

Rae is now facing four separate charges in his Denver case: felony menacing, felony kidnapping, misdemeanor false imprisonment, and misdemeanor prohibited use of a weapon, according to the Denver DA’s Office.

Police had previously only asked to charge Rae with felony menacing and misdemeanor false imprisonment related to a pair of domestic violence incidents that investigators believe took place in his Denver home in March.

Rae is accused of firing a handgun in the direction of Taisiya Tselolikhin, the principal of Aurora West College Preparatory Academy, in Denver on March 1, according to an arrest affidavit originally filed in Denver County Court. Tselolikhin was not injured in the incident.

That incident spurred the Denver DA to file the menacing and weapons charges, according to a news release.

Despite being married to someone else, Tselolikhin told police during an interview earlier this month she had been having an affair with Rae for about a year.

She told police that a week after Rae shot a gun at her, he grabbed her by the arm, dragged her across his house and threw her on a couch.

Rae’s facing a slew of other charges in a separate case filed in Arapahoe County that stems from an incident at Aurora West on April 3.

Tselolikhin, who APS officials have since placed on administrative leave, told investigators Rae texted her a picture of a gun and told her to meet him in his office at Aurora West later in the day on April 3, according to court documents.

When they met that afternoon, Rae removed the same black handgun he’d previously threatened her with from his waistband and placed it between himself and Tselolikhin, police reported.

“Try and f**k with me. You shouldn’t have said what you said. I don’t want to hurt you, I’m going to hurt all the people around you,” Rae said, according to another arrest affidavit filed against him.

He then said he was going to shoot the knee caps off of two school administrators.

Rae was later arrested by Denver police but posted bail so quickly that Aurora police did not have time to place a restraining order between him and the specific staff members he threatened, according to the affidavit. Aurora police then attempted to locate him, and he was booked into jail once again. He remained in Denver jail until April 10, according to police. He was arrested and jailed again on April 12, that time on the unrelated kidnapping charges, according to jail records.

Critics have lambasted both Aurora Public Schools and the Aurora Police Department for how they handled the incident.

Arapahoe County prosecutors have charged Rae with two felony assault charges, a felony weapons charge for bringing a weapon onto school grounds, and a misdemeanor charge for carrying a concealed weapon, according to Vikki Migoya, spokeswoman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

He’s scheduled to appear in Arapahoe County District Court for a preliminary hearing in his case there on June 10.

Rae is set to appear in Denver District Court for his case in that jurisdiction at 8 a.m. on May 1, according to the Denver DA’s Office.

Sentinel Staff Writer Grant Stringer contributed to this story.